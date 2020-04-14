Sarah “Sally” Olson age 80 of Camp Douglas died on April 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1940 to Joseph and Irene (Churchill) Scaffidi in Milwaukee, WI. She was a graduate of Tomah High School in 1958. Sarah worked as a Bookkeeper for the family business Olson Excavating. On July 19, 1958 she married Richard Olson at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas. To this union 3 children were born, Mike, Jeff, and Mark.

Sally enjoyed gardening, ceramics, rosemaling and crafting. Sally especially enjoyed spending time with family in the cabin Dick built on top of the bluff. For many years Dick and Sally operated one of the first snow tubing hills in the state, the local people called it Olson’s Hill.

Sarah is survived by Son, Mike Olson of Camp Douglas, Son, Jeff Olson of Camp Douglas, Brother, Jerry Beck, Sister, Jean Quistorf of Camp Douglas, Sister, Joanne Minneker of Camp Douglas, 2 grandchildren, Erin (Nathan) Wilcox and Ryan, 2 great grandchildren, Quin and Avery, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard in 2019, and a son Mark.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.harefuneralhome.com.