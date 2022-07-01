Peter J. O’Loughlin, 46, of Necedah WI passed away suddenly June 29th, 2022, at his home after a prolonged battle with his health.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.