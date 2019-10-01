Maria Ogrodny, age 78, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.