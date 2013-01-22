Ochtrup, Diane D. Age 76 of Adams
Diane D. Ochtrup, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin was born to eternal life Wednesday, December 25, 2019. As Diane requested, there will be no funeral service. She will be cremated, and a private prayer service will be held for her immediate family in the chapel at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois, prior to inurnment.
Diane was born June 5, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to John P. and Rebecca Schaefer.
She worked for WGN and then married Paul H. Ochtrup on April 4, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois.
They moved to Adams in 1980 where she worked for Hollman-Pollex Law Office as a legal secretary until her retirement in 1996.
Diane enjoyed playing video poker, traveling, solving crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her husband Paul and her father John P. Schaefer preceded her in death.
Survivors:
Daughter: Stephanie (Bob) Kierstyn
Granddaughter: Heather (Scott) Toltzmann
Great Grandchildren: Cameron & Madelynn Toltzmann
Granddaughter: Ashley (Mark) Hoeffler
Great-Grandchildren: Kira, Aria & Liam Hoeffler
Son: Paul (Patricia) Ochtrup Jr.
Son: John (Laura) Ochtrup
Granddaughter: Alexandra Ochtrup
Mother: Rebecca Jeffe
