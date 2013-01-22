Diane D. Ochtrup, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin was born to eternal life Wednesday, December 25, 2019. As Diane requested, there will be no funeral service. She will be cremated, and a private prayer service will be held for her immediate family in the chapel at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois, prior to inurnment.

Diane was born June 5, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to John P. and Rebecca Schaefer.

She worked for WGN and then married Paul H. Ochtrup on April 4, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois.

They moved to Adams in 1980 where she worked for Hollman-Pollex Law Office as a legal secretary until her retirement in 1996.

Diane enjoyed playing video poker, traveling, solving crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband Paul and her father John P. Schaefer preceded her in death.

Survivors:

Daughter: Stephanie (Bob) Kierstyn

Granddaughter: Heather (Scott) Toltzmann

Great Grandchildren: Cameron & Madelynn Toltzmann

Granddaughter: Ashley (Mark) Hoeffler

Great-Grandchildren: Kira, Aria & Liam Hoeffler

Son: Paul (Patricia) Ochtrup Jr.

Son: John (Laura) Ochtrup

Granddaughter: Alexandra Ochtrup

Mother: Rebecca Jeffe

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.