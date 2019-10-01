Lila Oakes, age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, September 11th, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery at a later date.

Lila was born March 4, 1933 in Springville Township, Adams County, Wisconsin to Lee and Ethel (Fuller) Bork. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1950. After high school, Lila moved to Chicago and was employed by Butler Paper Company. She married Edward Oakes on October 12, 1955 in Adams, Wisconsin. They moved to Friendship in 1957. Lila retired from M&I Bank after 31 years of employment.

Lila was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Moundview Hospital & Clinic Auxiliary since 1995, and the Moundview Golf Course.

Lila enjoyed golfing and bowled for many years in several area leagues, enjoyed card playing and “Mexican Train”, and was known by friends as “Lucky Lila.”

Lila was preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Ethel Bork; husband, Edward; son, Roger; sister, Rita Robertson; brother, Howard Bork; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Bork, Arlene Oakes, and Rose Oakes; brothers-in-law: James Oakes and Sidney Oakes; nephew-in-law, Joe Smith; and special neighbors: Ed and Florence Koehler.

Survived by

Brother-in-law: Thomas Robertson

Nieces: Sue Smith, Peggy (Dan) West), Patty (Del) Renner

Godson/Nephew: Burt (Holly) Robertson

Nephew: Ray Bork (Sandy)

Special Friend: Becky Schmidt

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.