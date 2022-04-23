The family of O . “Frances” Herrell is deeply saddened to announce the passing of this remarkable woman on January 31, 2022. She died at the age of 95 and a half, as she wished, in her home of 67 years. She was born July 8, 1926 to Howard and Vida Collins Mutchler in Kewanna, Indiana the 7th of nine children. She is preceded in death by Vern, her husband of 50 years, son Roger, son-in-law Barry Rugotska, son-in-law Dennis Gilmore and two infant grandchildren. She is survived by her children Lois Christensen (Bruce) of Adams, WI, Larry (Kris) of Green Lake, WI, Karen Gilmore of Indio, CA, daughter-in-law Betty (Roger) of Medford, WI, Lori Wheeler (Mike) of Greenville, WI, Tim (Lainie) of Yakima, WA, and Tony (Tina) of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren John and Mike Kosolcharoen, Andy Christensen, Josh, Craig and Lindsay Herrell, Ben Herrell, Emily Jackson, Amber Chaffee, Dustin and Andy Rugotska, Lisa Bergstedt, and Ashley Parrish, Sandra Lox and Sara Beatty and 26 great-grandchildren.

Frances grew up on a large farm where a strong work ethic, self- reliance, and importance of family support were values developed through daily chores, community work and regular intergenerational activities. She could be counted on to help whenever a need was identified for a family member, friend or civic group.

She performed many roles with pride: wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and ultimately family matriarch. She met her future husband Vern at a 4-H leadership program while they were both in high school, began dating and made plans to marry and establish their own farm and family. Those plans were delayed as the draft for WWII expanded. Vern decided to enlist in the US Marine Corp. Though badly wounded in battle, he was transported to the VA Hospital in Oakland, CA. Frances’ first train ride was to CA. Without knowing anyone there, she found housing and a job in order to support Vern during his recovery. Following his discharge from the Marine Corp and completion of his post-injury rehabilitation, she and Vern pursued their dream of owning their own farm. When land in Indiana proved too costly, they ventured into Wisconsin and purchased an established 360 acre farm near Grand Marsh. From 1955 to 1965 they managed a self-sufficient dairy operation that also included mixed livestock, crops and an extensive garden. They raised an active farm family by participating in 4-H, school and extra-curricular activities and community organizations and events.

A child of the depression, she was frugal and a saver, reusing/recycling long before it was fashionable. She never threw away an item that could potentially be reused and was careful to put away any nice clothing or jewelry and save it to wear “for good”. She enjoyed all types of food and never let anything “go to waste”. We were fortunate to learn many valuable lessons from Frances. She was a patient teacher, happily sharing her knowledge and experience with anyone who wanted to learn – whether related to farming, gardening, canning, cooking or sewing. Throughout her life she was an avid reader and she enjoyed different genres of music. She was a role model making sure there were always books, magazines and records in her house, which she used and freely shared with others. She loved learning new skills, her grandchildren kept her current with social media. She mastered texting and FaceTime in order to connect regularly with family members across the country.

Frances’ family was of the utmost importance to her, any friend or neighbor was welcome in her home. She was fiercely loyal and valued privacy; she did not interfere with her children or grandchildren but freely offered advice when asked. She could be relied on to keep a confidence. Though she enjoyed her time alone, she was always excited to participate in a variety of social events.

Frances loved to be on the go and always had an event on the horizon. One of her happiest roles was navigator and record-keeper for the many RV trips she and Vern enjoyed. She would chart the trip, guide him through traffic and keep the accounts. Along the way she marveled at the beauty of the country, enjoyed meeting and exchanging experiences with other RVers, and took pleasure in sharing the stories of her travels with family and friends. She never met a stranger.

Her extended family through her siblings and in-laws was always important to her. She would travel to Indiana throughout her life to help any family member there whenever they called. Though she mourned the loss of her brothers and sisters, she proudly took her place as the family matriarch for the Mutchler family reunion as the last surviving member of her generation. Frances never missed the Mutchler family reunion.

Beyond her family, the two great joys of her life were traveling and being an active member of the South Pasadena Trailer Park community in St. Petersburg, FL where she spent 16 winters. There, she became actively involved in the quilting club where she perfected the uniform stitch demanded of the hand-quilters. She developed deep friendships with other snowbirds and had an active social life there each year. Her success with the quilters group inspired her to make quilts for family member’s special occasions, many of them hand-quilted by her friends while in Florida. As a result, every child, grandchild and great- grandchild has at least one quilt made especially for them by Frances. She regretted that she did not track the number of quilts she produced over the decades.

She had an iron will which enabled her to overcome many life challenges and physical setbacks. Once she decided to do a thing, there was no stopping her.

Hers was a life well-lived, she loved and was loved. Although she did not grow up in a family that expressed affection verbally or physically, in later years she made a point of expressing her feelings of love and appreciation.

Services

Private graveside services will be held at the Gould Rock Cemetery, Grand Marsh, WI on Saturday April 30, 2022 followed by a meal and fellowship at the Grand Marsh Community Center.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name be made to the New Chester Township Volunteer Fire Department which she and Vern helped to organize

https://usfiredept.com/new-chester-township-volunteer-fire-department-16072.html or a charity of your choice.