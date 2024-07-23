Lavonne G. Noth, 79, of Mauston, passed away peacefully with family at Our Senior Home Memory Care home on Monday evening, July 15, 2024. She was born on December 29, 1944, to Robert and Beverly Rediske, in Tomah, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Dean H. Noth, on August 28, 1965, in Tomah, Wisconsin.

She is survived by their six children, 14 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; two sisters and a sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, son Robert (Ligaya) Noth and children Emmanuel and Alana; daughter Becky Noth; daughter Jeanne (Mark) Berg and children, Megan (Mike) Oppriecht and great grandchildren Audrey and Oliver, Brittany Berg, Natasha (Jacob Benson) Berg, and Isaac Berg; daughter Tammy (Daniel) Remington and children, Austin Remington, Jessica Kramer, Adam (Alora) Kramer and great grandson Weston, Crystal Cafferty, Jacob Cafferty, and Camron Cafferty; son Charles (Ruth) Noth and his children Kate-Lynn (Josh) Wrezinski, Savannah (Calvin) Pender, Mackenzie Noth, and Aiden Noth; and son John (Jill Frohmader) Noth; sister, Karen (Sydney) Jerome; sister Diane (Jerome) Scharrer; and sister-in-law, Carol Anne Noth.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, a niece Laura Antony, and granddaughter Kylee Noth, as well as many aunts and uncles.

Lavonne, nicknamed Bonnie, spent countless hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family which she loved to do and excelled. Many of the ingredients came for their expansive gardens and orchard where all sorts of berries, fruits and vegetables grew under their care. But most loved by Lavonne were the flower beds which circled the house and the songbirds that she faithfully fed throughout the year. She knew them all by name and passed that knowledge on to her children. She enjoyed traveling with a special liking for the deserts of the southwest states. She had a gift to gab which lent well to her profession of waitressing for many years, and later as she sold tickets for the Ducks and other attractions in the Wisconsin Dells. She liked to be where the action was and would be the first out on the dance floor at every opportunity that came along. She loved people and served others doing hospice for a while and assisted handicap people on traveling tours by bus. She lived a very full life and had a strong faith in God.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove Street, Mauston, Wisconsin, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a brief service and a light meal and fellowship.