Dorville J. Nofsinger, age 83 years, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home in Elroy, Wisconsin.

He was born on May 29, 1936 to LeRoy and Iva (Markee) Nofsinger on the family farm in Forest Township, Vernon County, Wisconsin.

Dorville married his school days sweetheart, Evelyn Suchoman and moved to the family farm in the spring of 1954. Besides farming, he also drove school bus for Hillsboro School District and had a milk route. He farmed until 1970 when Dorv decided to do something else in his life. He went to work for Bunk Hansbery at Hillsboro Cement Products driving ready mix trucks and delivering cement blocks with the boom truck. He spent eight years working there and then went into a business of his own.

Dorv’s Concrete Construction began putting up poured walls and flat work with a crew of about a dozen men. He worked an area from Madison to the Wisconsin/Minnesota border.

He really enjoyed working with his partner, Ludwig Habada as they built bowling alleys, scales, house basements and feed lots.

In 1988 Dorv purchased Township Bowl. Dorv and his son, Steve ran that until Dorv retired and Steve took over.

Dorv moved to Elroy in 2003 and met Barbara De Long at the Grace meals program and were married in April 2010.

Dorv was an avid church goer and believed in God. He was a member of Advent Christian Church in La Valle, Wisconsin. He served many years as a trustee and loved helping to make things better for the church, such as outside cement work, landscaping and various improvements in the Church. He loved to sing and was in the choir for years and sang specials with other members of the Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn; son, Stanley Dean Nofsinger; brother, Arvid “Hap” Nofsinger; and four sisters, Opal Marshall, Erma Phillips, Ortha McDade and Velda Best and his Parents.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; son, Steve (Lila) Nofsinger; granddaughter, Ashley (Nick) Veglahn; great granddaughter, Riley Veglahn; sister, Una (Joseph) Hawk and many other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dorville’s Life will take place with a Memorial Service on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Richard Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Forest-Burr Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com