Gerald (Jerry) Bernard Niles, age 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Jerry was born in Mauston WI on January 16, 1934, to Blanche (Dary) Niles and Bernard Niles. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1951.

Jerry joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1951 and was called up for the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He met Monica Kranz in June of 1953, and they were united in marriage on May 3, 1958. He always said he married the best-looking girl in Mauston and was very proud to be a part of the wonderful Kranz family. Jerry held many positions early on in his career and spent 27 years at Biolab, Inc., retiring in February 1997. He then served 24 years on the Juneau County Board of Supervisors and retired in March of 2022. He was a long-time member of the Mauston Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for Dedicated Humanitarian Services from the Lions Club International Foundation. He was also a past member of Mauston Co-op Board of Directors and Juneau County Fair Board.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Monica of 65 years; children, Shari (Greg) Voigtschild – Brookfield, WI; Sam (Sav) Niles – Tomball, Tx; Christie (Todd) Dawson – Houston, MN; Jody (Tom) Steinhaus – Wisconsin Dells, WI; Kevin (Kathy) Niles – New Lisbon, WI; grandchildren, Zachary (Kristina) Voigtschild, Kevin (Lauren) Voigtschild, Nicollette (Ryan) Boss, Jamie Goodenough, Andrea (Wade) Schossow, Tiffany (Phil) Bartz, JJ (Jessica) Heesch, Jon (Chelsie) Heesch, Krista (Billy) Kobleska, Jill (Seth Wage) Niles; great-grandchildren , Evelyn Boss; Abby and Kaylee Goodenough; Ellie, Levi, and Vada Schossow; Niles, Nila and Navi Bartz; Jackson Heesch; Hunter and Charlie Kobleska; sister, Rose (late Bill) Buttner; sisters-in-law, Ronnie Krause, Eileen Cauley, Patricia Voigt; brother-in-law Gordon Swan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Agnes and George Kranz; brother, Ronald Niles (deceased while serving in the Vietnam War); sister, Marilyn Swan; son-in-law Jeff Heesch, and several special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, and Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 30th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00- 11:00 am. Father Jeyaseelan Yobu will be presiding. Inurnment will take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St., Mauston, WI, 53948 or the Serenity House, 601 Straw St., Tomah, WI, 54660.