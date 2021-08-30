James “Jim” Nigh, Jr. of Irma, Wisconsin, passed away on August 26, 2021 from complications of COVID. James was born on March 22,1946 in Genoa City, WI. He was the son of James Sr. and Elaine Nigh. After moving to Irma, James drove school bus for the Merrill School District for many years. He eventually retired from the District to spend more time outdoors and tinkering in his garage. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and collecting John Deere tractors.

James was united in marriage to Audrey Frick on July 24, 1999. They started their married life in Adams, WI and then retired to the Northwoods and made Irma, WI their home. They loved to spend time outdoors, including fishing. They also enjoyed traveling to Canada and Branson, MO with family and friends.

James leaves behind many loved ones. His children: Bill (Melissa) Nigh, Barb (Jules) Mickelson, Paul (Holly) Maron, Scott (Amy) Scheier, Penny (Tim) Thurber, and Julie Nigh. His grandchildren: Zack Nigh, Jackie Stefan, Jonathan Scheier, Lucas Scheier, Hailee Scheier, Cody Olson, Dominique (Tracy) Olson, Haley Olson, AJ Olson, Liona Thurber, Angel Thurber, Mitchal Thurber, Orion Watry, Maxim Watry, Allen Lamont, Kayla Anderson, Patience Maron, Brittany Schultz, Crystal (Edward) Florez.

His great grandchildren: Kaylee, Gannon, Emma, Jaxyn, Matt, Ethan, Anna, Daytona, Jasper, Lucas, Skyler, Raylynn, Harper, Charles and Jamal.

He is also survived by his siblings, Amelia Zastrow, Darwin (Diana) Nigh, Patricia Fogle, Leonard Nigh, Pamela (Joe) Matschi, Wendy (Bill) Worm, Alane Coleman, and Debra (Dick) Hall. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Audrey; his parents, James Sr. and Elaine Nigh; his grandma, Freda Price; his siblings: Sharon, Randy, and Brian; and one great grandchild, Anton.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.