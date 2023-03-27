Samuel P. “Lyle” Nicksic age 70 of New Lisbon, WI. died on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Samuel was the son of Joseph F. and June H. (Nibeck) Nicksic and was born on December 24, 1952, in Mauston, WI. Sam graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1971.

Sam worked at Walker Stainless Steel for 35 + years. He enjoyed playing and watching softball and baseball, tinkering with engines and pheasant hunting. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and car rides.

Sam is survived by his son Philip (Cindy Ravenscroft) Nicksic, his daughter Katie Nicksic of Scottsdale, AZ., his grandchildren; Ariella, Connor and Isaac, brothers; Daniel Nicksic of Tomah, James (Shelly) Nicksic of New Lisbon, Stephen Nicksic of New Lisbon and Robert (Dawn) Nicksic of New Lisbon, his aunt; Anne Humphrey of Delton, MI., and by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hess Memorial Hospital and the UW ICU.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday April 1, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Hustler Community Hall (113 E. Main St) in Hustler. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com