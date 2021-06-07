Harlen Newlun age 72 of New Lisbon died on June 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 21, 1949, to Charles and Ruth (Coleman) Newlun in Sparta, WI.

Harlen was raised in the Clifton area, later settling in the Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area. He attended the Tomah High School. After school he joined the United States Navy. He was a second-class petty officer E5, serving in the Vietnam War.

Harlen was united in marriage to Joni R. Peterson on September 22, 1984 at their home in the Town of Orange in Juneau County.

Harlen worked as a Welder/Fabricator for Walkers Stainless Steel in New Lisbon for 40 years, he was immensely proud of that and that his son works there now.

Harlen enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and was an awesome cook. He loved spending time with his children and family.

Harlen is survived by Wife, Joni of New Lisbon, Daughter, Lindsey (David) McNamara of Sheboygan WI, his son Chance Newlun of Camp Douglas WI, his sisters, Lillian Larson and Norma Knitt both of Camp Douglas WI, a sister-in-law Sandy Newlun of Florida, and by numerous nieces and nephew’s other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by his dog Danny, who stayed with him by his side for the past 5 years and his 6 fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and LeRoy and a daughter Angel Christine.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Fountain Lutheran Church (W10815 Church Rd, Kendall WI) with Pastor Mark Kvale presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the Fountain Lutheran Church from 10:00am until the time of service. Inurnment with Military Honors will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com