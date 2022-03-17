Phillip Joseph Neumiller, age 82, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Interment will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, Wisconsin

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.