Katherine “Kathy” Kay Nelson, 68, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin surrounded by close family.

Kathy was born to Nada Kulczar and Albert Pfefferle on February 21, 1954 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She attended Bremen High School in Indiana where she met her husband, Ricky Nelson. They were united in marriage in 1971 and soon after had their one and only child, Darrick Nelson.

Kathy was an avid cat lover, known to adopt any that she found. She had an extensive career at Royal Bank where she met many of her lifelong friends. Her life revolved around her very close family consisting of her four sisters, brother and their families. She would say though that her only grandchild, Riley Nelson, was her world.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ricky Nelson; her son, Darrick (Annie) Nelson; granddaughter, Riley Nelson; sisters, Sue (Bill) Bottorff, Angela Stringer, Anita (Mike) Bottorff and Wendy (Jeremy) Trafelet; brother, Ronnie Pfefferle and special friends, Pam Paulson, Maria Lannes and Joan Bones and her three cats.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Nada (Kulczar) Hemming; her father, Albert Pfefferle; brother-in-law, Brad Stringer; step-father, Melvin Hemming and her companion, Little Boy Nelson.

The Nelson family would like to give a special thanks to the Oncology Department of Gundersen, Royal Bank and Midor for being such big parts of Kathy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Scenic Hills H.O.P.E., Inc., at H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 274, Hillsboro, WI 54634 as a thanks for the help they gave.

A time of visitation to celebrate the Life of Kathy Nelson will be held for friends and family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com