Larry Myers, age 74, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the University of

Wisconsin Hospital.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Larry was born January 26, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri to Lawrence and Ora (Good) Myers.

He graduated from High School in Pennsylvania and MATC in Madison with an associate degree in accounting.

Larry married Karen D. Green on January 15, 1971, in Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

He served on the board of directors for Adams County Faith in Action & the Adams County Humane Society. He was a former co-director of the Angel Tree Program & director of the Adams County Salvation Army Red Kettle Program. He enjoyed woodworking, model railroads and volunteering at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence & Ora, and brothers-in-law Larry Whitmore & Danny Augustine.

Survivors include his wife Karen, sisters-in-law: Faye McCartney, Cynthia McKissick, Beth (Brian) Hiney & Jackie Whitmore, and his beloved dogs: Tawny & Cherokee.

In lieu of flowers for anyone who wishes to give: Adams County Salvation Army- Attn: Christy Duhr, 20618 Buckta Hill Rd., Richland Center, WI 53581; Adams County Faith in Action, or the Adams County Humane Society.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.