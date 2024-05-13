Scott A. Murray, age 60, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the Church. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.

Scott was born December 18, 1963, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Arleigh and Donna (Klitzki) Murray. Growing up, his family traveled often due to his father’s sales career, and he attended various schools throughout the state. Scott later followed in those footsteps and became an entrepreneur in sales himself.

Scott met Geralyn Niles in Milwaukee and together they had three children: Danny, Summer, and Sean. In 2002, they moved to Adams County.

Scott was known by many for his gardening skills, home grown produce, and canning. He loved spending time outdoors, camping, fishing, playing with his grandkids and storytelling. In the summer he could be found in his garden, and in the winter, he could be found outside splitting wood. He loved referring to himself as a farmer.

Scott was preceded in death by his father: Arleigh; mother: Donna, and brother: Russell.

Survivors include his soulmate of over 30 years: Geralyn, children: Eric, Danny (Angel), Summer (Tyler) & Sean (Sierra), two stepsons: Gregory (Carolyn) & Kevin (Stacey), two sisters: Tina & Colleen, stepmother: Ann, stepbrother: Jeff, stepsister: Ashleigh, best friend: Rodney “Buddy”, and his dog Autumn. He is further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

