Joan Murphy-Dunlap, 64 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 2:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 East Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Due to road construction on East Monowau Street please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Ave to East Monowau or via Hwy 16 to Sime Ave to East Monowau Street.