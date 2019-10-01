Carol Lynette Mummert, age 86, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Interment will be at the South Arkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Carol was born November 5, 1934, in Hinton, Iowa to Clinton and Agnes (Kounkel) Richards. She graduated from Hinton High School in 1952. Carol married Lenard L. Mummert on August 23, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa. They lived in Sioux City until 1962 and then Wauconda, Illinois before moving to Friendship in 1976. Her and Len owned and operated Len’s Sporting Goods on Cty Z in Dellwood and later worked as a secretary for Len’s Drywall.

Carol enjoyed bird watching, making crafts, and especially spending time with her family/grandchildren.

Carol was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving in the Altar Guild and was a former church secretary. She was also a member of the Castle Rock Lions.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton & Agnes, three sisters Kay Richards, Phillis Riley, and Bonnie Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Lenard; daughter, Vicky (Harry) Schwabe; grandson, Dennis (Stacey) Schwabe; granddaughter, Dawn (Doug) Clark; grandson, Mike (Mandy) Schwabe; and great-grandchildren: Kylie, Austin, Tyler, Cody, Julia, Ellie, Grayson, and Madalyn. Carol is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.