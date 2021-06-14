Alice D. Mueller, age 88, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran

Medical Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held on June 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Arising Christian Church (corner third & Quincy St. in Friendship.

Alice was born February 21, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Lucille (Schoby) Foster.

She worked at Moundview Memorial Hospital, Villa Pines, and the UW Extension prior to her retirement.

Alice enjoyed sewing, reading, and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Greg, and brothers, Richard & Jon.

Survivors include her son, George (Debbie); daughter, Holly (Mark); brother, Ray (Marie); sister, Sally; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and nieces & nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.