Joyce A. Morrow, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Liberty Village Assisted Living in Adams, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Friendship followed by a memorial mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, WI immediately after mass.

Joyce was born August 9, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin to August and Hazel (Black) Hoffer.

She graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 and from UW Whitewater with her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1957.

Joyce married Ivan C. Morrow on July 16, 1960, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Joyce worked as a teacher for several years, then as a mother and homemaker raising her 6 children.

Joyce was passionate about children and family. Her face lit up with joy when children were near. She loved to spend time with kids doing activities such as crafting, gardening, baking, reading, teaching, and playing games. Family was the most important aspect in her life; she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Joyce was a homebody and enjoyed spending time in her yard and garden. She loved flowers and birds, the quiet beauty of nature. In the home, Joyce’s hobbies included sewing, crafting, and reading. Joyce was also a member of PCCW at St. Joseph Catholic Church and making Ivan square dance with her with a local dance group. Getting out and away from home, Joyce and Ivan traveled to Door County for summer getaways every year where they also watched performances by the Peninsula Players. Joyce and Ivan took grandchildren to Yellowstone. In their later years they took several bus trips to the east and west coast.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew August Hoffer & Hazel (Black) Hoffer; husband, Ivan Morrow; daughter, Valerie Campbell; brothers, Darrell Hoffer & Jerry Hoffer; brothers-in-law, Harold (Jean) Morrow, Kenneth (Mary) Morrow, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (John) Neff.

Survivors include her daughters, Margret Mary Schwartz (John) of Arkdale, WI; Kari Lynne Osborn (Ronald) of Adams, WI; sons, Michael John Morrow (Sandy Roberts) of Friendship, Matthew James Morrow (Beverly) of Friendship, Mark Richard (Ann) Morrow of Slinger, WI; brother Richard Hoffer (Luann) of LaFarge, WI; sisters-in-law Betty Neff, Kathrine Friedland & Patricia Lea; brothers-in-law, Alvin Morrow (Bernadette) & Richard Morrow (Cathy); grandchildren, Amanda Ebert (Kevin), Greg Morrow, Yusef Sohail, Alex Sohail, Anastasia Morrow, Asia Bay (Dillion), Taylor Osborn (Tony Schraughnagle), Danielle Morrow, Autumn Morrow, Ivan Morrow & Zack Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kelsie Ebert, Kinnlie Ebert, Kylie Ebert, Grayson Schraughnagle, Kali Black & Hugo Bay, and son-in-law, Ed Campbell of Baraboo, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association.

