James P. Morgan, age 82, of Camp Douglas died on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. James was the son of James P. and Esther (Neuner) Morgan and was born on April 13, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH. James was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and served during peacetime in Germany and was a member of the 82nd Airborne.

James was united in marriage to Linda Joyce Mitchell on April 12, 1980 at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church.

James has worked at Toro, Walmart Distribution Center, Parker Hannifin, and was an over the road truck driver. They had retired to Florida for 8 years and had just recently moved back to Camp Douglas due to his health.

James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, he also liked to go deer hunting, but loved fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Camp Douglas WI, daughters: Annette (Greg) Von Haden of Tomah WI and Christine (Christopher) Meaney of Huntersville NC, two daughters and a son of Cincinnati OH, by his siblings, Robert Morgan of Kenosha WI, Tammy Styles of La Vergne TN, Steve (Linda) Morgan of Reedsburg WI, and by grandchildren: Adam (Erica) Marten, Josh (Jaime) Von Haden, Mike Von Haden, Ally (Collin) Von Haden, Molly Meaney and Ryan Meaney, by great grandchildren Harper, Blake and Adalee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Morgan, sisters Janet and Carol, sister-in-law Gail Morgan, brother-in-law Alan Mitchell, and numerous other relatives.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 11:00am in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com