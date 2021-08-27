Doreen E. Moore, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin formerly Friendship, Wisconsin passed away on August 15 2021 at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Doreen was born October 23 1945 to Roy and Laura(Stubbe) Miller. Doreen went to school in Milwaukee Wisconsin where she graduated. She then went on to be a nurse in Oklahoma and at Villa Pines Nursing Home in Friendship Wisconsin. Then she was a paraeducator at the Adams-Friendship school district. Where she retired from being a paraeducator. She had a couple special students that she really grew close to.

Doreen Married James William Moore in 1984 he died on July 13, 2004. Then she married Jesse blue until his time of death in April 2011. Doreen’s hobbies were going to thrift shops and goodwill where she would spend hours looking for good deals on clothes and shoes. She also liked to crochet slippers for people in the winter time to keep your feet warm and let me tell you they did too. She also had love for all animals such as her cocker spaniel’s name junior and dolly. She also had a lot of love for her four legged granddaughter Cloe, and hanging out with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her mom Laura and father Roy Miller, brothers: Don Miller, Dean Miller, her husbands James Moore, and Jesse blue; and granddaughter Adrina Rose. The survivors are her fiancé Steven L. Jahnz of Friendship, Wisconsin; daughters: Kimberly(Randy) Nelson of friendship, Wisconsin, Juile Dye of Adams, Wisconsin, Dawn(Nate) Deeter of Friendship, Wisconsin; Pamula (Steven) Bilderback of Port Edwards, Wisconsin; foster sons: JC Cowan of Adams, Wisconsin; Kirt Lapalme of Adams, Wisconsin and Shirley (Mike Meyer, Elizabeth (Ace) Roberts of Adams, Wisconsin: daughter, Krystal Rowely of Louisiana; and many more foster children and grandchildren. Grandkids James Joseph Bilderback of Port Edwards, Wisconsin; Michale Patrick Dye Jr. Kassidy Dye of Adams, Wisconsin; Mellissa Doreen Forster, James Dennis Forster of Mississippi. Dominic Michale Steffen of Necedah, Wisconsin; Dwight Matthew Torke of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; and Selena Marie Deeter of Friendship, Wisconsin. She is also survived by Sister-in-law, Barbara Miller of Delafield, Wisconsin and Betty Miller of Delafield, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews and friends in lieu of flowers or donations give to your local charity of your choice. We would like to thank the Wisconsin Dells Health Services for keeping Doreen comfortable

Celebration of Life gathering will be from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Friendship Village Park. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. There will be a luncheon following the service.