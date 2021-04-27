Sandra Georgia (Mengelt) Molster, age 73, of Tomah, WI, and formerly of Cataract/Sparta, WI, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 due to complications from Leukemia at Gundersen Oncology Unit in La Crosse, WI.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Cataract United Methodist Church, 5882 Cataract Rd, Sparta, WI, 54656. Pastor Roberta Nowicki will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cataract Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.