George G. Mock III, 81, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2024. Born on May 10, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, George was the son of George and Jayne Mock.

George’s life was one filled with love, dedication, and service. He met his beloved wife, Diane (Kirsenlohr) Mock, at the Dellwood Pavilion in Adams, Wisconsin, and they were united in marriage on August 17, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Adams. Together, they shared 55 years of love and companionship.

George was a pillar of his community, dedicating himself to serving others. He was instrumental in starting and running the local ambulance service for thirty years, ensuring that his neighbors received the urgent medical care they needed in times of crisis. His commitment to helping others extended beyond his professional life, touching the lives of many in his community.

In addition to his service in emergency medical care, George pursued his passions with unwavering enthusiasm. An avid photographer and skilled woodworker, he poured his heart into creating beautiful rainsticks, bowls, and chairs, which he generously shared as gifts with loved ones.

Traveling was another of George’s great joys, especially when spent with his family. From exploring the wonders of the western United States with his children to leisurely walks along the beaches of Santa Barbara, George cherished every moment spent making memories with those he held dear.

A true connoisseur of life’s simple pleasures, George’s perfect day included savoring a tall Starbucks Latte and indulging in a Chicago Style hotdog from Hot Dog Avenue, complete with extra hot peppers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jayne Mock, and his in-laws, Clelia and George Kirsenlohr.

George is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of Adams, Wisconsin; his children, Chris (Amy) Mock of Baraboo, Wisconsin, David (Mindy) Mock of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, Daniel Mock of Adams, Wisconsin, and Sarah Mock (Mike) of Friendship, Wisconsin; his sister, Andrea (Mock) LaValle; his niece, Angela (LaValle) Trevino; his nephew, Peter LaValle, all of Santa Barbara, California; as well as nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family expresses their gratitude to Heartland Hospice and the staff of Rosebrooke Assisted Living for their exceptional care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life in honor of George will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Moundview Golf Course, 1930 14th Ct, Friendship, Wisconsin, 53934.