LaVera Viola Miller, age 95 years, of Kendall, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home, with her loving family.

She was born on July 7, 1927 to Louis and Minnie (Koenig) Radke in Loganville. LaVera graduated from Reedsburg High School.

On August 25, 1950, LaVera was united in marriage to Manley M. Miller at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville. They lived in Elroy and moved to their rural home in Kendall in 1973. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2003.

They were a very active couple; she worked as a sales clerk at several stores in the area, in addition to helping Manley with tax preparation and the Fair Board. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, teaching Sunday School and singing in the Choir. LaVera was an organizer for the annual Church Smorgasbord for many years. She also was the site coordinator for the Juneau County Meals program at Church.

LaVera also enjoyed sewing, knitting, fishing and traveling, which included 9 trips to Alaska and she enjoyed participating in the Red Hat Club.

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Barbara) Miller of Anchorage, AK, Sharon Eichten of Lake Elmo, MN, Susan Miller of Kendall and Sonya (Richard) Bradley of Preston, MN; five grandchildren, Keena, Travis, Steven, Nicole and Mathew; six great grandchildren, Stesha, Tarron, Brayden, Beatrice, Penelope and Calvin; three great great grandchildren, Riley, Isla and Asher and many nieces and nephews with special nieces, Donna and LaVonne.

In addition to her husband, Manley; she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; step-granddaughter, Kris and great grandson, Justin.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 226 Erickson Street, Elroy, with Pastor Kris Bjerke Ulliman officiating. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com