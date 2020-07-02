Carol L. Miller 71 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

Carol was born in Bloomington, Wisconsin on July 13, 1948 the daughter of Lloyd and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jones.

Carol was united in marriage to Wesley Miller on May 1, 1991 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc.

Carol loved her animals was a mother to all her animals. She served many years as a EMT for the Mauston Ambulance Association. The last few years Carol and Wesley enjoyed drives in the country looking for deer.

Carol is survived by her husband Wesley, her sons Brian Sletten, Jody Sletten, her granddaughter Lacey Sletten, her brother Lloyd “Bud” (Norma) Jones, her sister Norma Valdovino and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Lois Backenberg, Arnetha Meur and brother Delwin.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Paul’s Cemetery rural La Valle.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com