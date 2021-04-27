Obituary for Bonnie J. Miller, Mauston, WI

Bonnie J. Miller, age 89 from Mauston, WI passed away at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, WI on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Bonnie was born on March 24, 1932 to Otto and Ada (Webster) Onsager. She married the love of her life Howard on September 5, 1959 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

She worked at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, WI as an administrative clerk until she became a stay-at-home mom raising four children. Bonnie had an immense love for her family, plants and flowers, and all animals. She also had a persisting desire to continue learning about new things, especially medical related subjects. Bonnie enjoyed sharing her knowledge with loved ones.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her baby sisters Darlene and Shirley Onsager, her sister and brother-in-law Anita “Tootie” and Leland Ray and sister and brother-in-law Delores “Doey” and Bernard “Speck” Vanderhoof.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Howard of almost 62 years. She is further survived by her 4 children Debra (John Nicksic), Randy Miller, Ricky Miller all of Mauston and Russell (Donna) Miller of New Lisbon, WI.

Bonnie was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Clint (Jennifer Nicksic) of Hillsboro, WI; Trina Nicksic (Jarod Camerota) of Fort Collins, CO; Jeni (Darren Barnharst) of Mauston, WI; Cortney (Dustin Darling) of Holmen, WI; and Ryan Miller of LaCrosse, WI.

Additional blessings include 6 great grandchildren: Gideon and Anneke Nicksic of Hillsboro, WI; Brix and Berklee Barnharst of Mauston, WI; and Ava and Cooper Darling of Holmen, WI.

Visitation will be at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Every one attending must wear a mask in the funeral home. A private burial is being planned for a later date.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com