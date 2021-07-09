Barbara Toni Miles, age 72, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 04, 2021 at her home. Barbara was born on October 18, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Robert Anderson and Jeanette Ernst. She married Gary Miles on August 15, 1975. Barbara loved her friends and family. She was proceeded in death by her husband Gary Miles, her brother Fred Sonnenschein, and her son Robert “B” Korhonen. She is survived by her siblings William “Ernie” (Alice) Sonnenschein, Arthur Sonnenschein, Lydia (Jeff) Kovacs, Walter Sonnenschein, her daughters Lorraine James, Jody Korhonen, Tina Williams, her sons Shane and Chad, her nephew Alex, her grandchildren Lacey, Robyn, Stacy, Karissa, eight great-grandchildren, her life partner Gary Wilson, and family friends. “Love and Peace”

There will be a celebration of life at 1pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her house. Please call 608-339-0099 for details.

