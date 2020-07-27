Giles E. Meyer age 88 of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Giles was the son of Edward and Barbara (Meyer) Meyer and was born on March 26, 1932 in Dupue, Illinois.

Giles served in the US Army, 424th Field Artillery Battalion, and served in the Korean War. He later married Alice “Blondie” Ghiloni on August 1st, 1958 in Dubuque, Iowa. Giles worked at Fort McCoy for 33 years doing assorted jobs there and retired in 1996. Giles and Alice owned and operated The Welcome Inn Tavern (also known as The Chicken Coop), in Necedah until they sold it in 1974.

His initials along with his 10 siblings were G.E.M. His mother said all her children were her gems.

Giles is survived by his children, Frederick (June) Meyer of Necedah, Tammy Meyer of Necedah, Darlene (Don) Dammen of Necedah, LeRoy Hobart of Nekoosa, Lawrence Hobert of Wisconsin Rapids, a sister Gila Risberg of Maylene, AL., 13 grandchildren, Dale Meyer, Brandon Meyer, Ryan Kraus, Ethan Kraus, Dean Dammen, Denise Cunningham, Kim Groener, Patrick Dammen, Kim Becker, Connie Potter, Ron Hobart, Don Hobart and Jessica Gauthier, and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Barbara Meyer, his wife Alice “Blondie” Meyer, brothers, Garth, Grant, Gerald, Gene, Gale, sisters, Grace, Garnet, Gladys, Gloria, daughter in law Charlotte Hobart, great grandson Andrew Dammen, and step granddaughter Kendra Russell.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on August 1, 2020 at the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah at 11:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Necedah VFW Hall from 11:30am until 2:00pm. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com