Annette Ida (Hoge) Meyer, age 91 years, of Watertown, Wisconsin and formerly of Mauston, lived a life of “praise the Lord”. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown.

Annette was born on June 3, 1932 to Harold and Lydia (Jaeger) Hoge in Milwaukee. From little on, she took piano and organ lessons and attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music performing there in many recitals. She graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School and Alverno College, both in Milwaukee and double majored in Music Therapy and Music Education. She first used this education in the psychiatric ward of a prison hospital in Westville, IN, then at Public Schools in Bonduel and Grafton, WI where she taught music and directed musicals and performances.

In 1961, Annette was united in marriage to John P. Meyer at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He served as Pastor for Churches in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod in Eau Claire, MI; Hillsboro, WI; Decatur, GA; Holiday, FL; Mauston, WI and New Lisbon, WI. While in Florida, Annette was an active member of the Florida Music Teachers Association. At each location, Annette served in congregations, schools and communities as a music teacher, church organist and choir director and enjoyed volunteering in Ladies’ Aid Groups and Lutheran Pioneers. John preceded her in death on December 3, 2014.

John and Annette (married for 53 years) were blessed with two children: son, Jonathan, his wife, Faith and their four children, Caleb (Lucy), Seth (Brittney), Erin, and Lydia (Spencer), and five Great Grandchildren as well as daughter, Kathryn Hannon, her husband, Timothy, and their children, Sean and Samantha. She is survived by her sister, Lucille (David) Redman; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoge; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, John; she was preceded in death by her Parents and brother, Roger Hoge.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (517 Grayside Ave, Mauston, WI 53948), with a time of visitation from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in her name to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, WI or Lutheran Prep School, Watertown, WI.