Michael J Menard of Mauston passed away peacefully at UW Health Madison on April 30, 2021.

Mike was born on January 21, 1957 in Chicago IL to Raymond and Janice Menard. He spent most of his life in Chicago before Moving to Mauston WI where for many years helped run Point Bluff Resort along with his parents. Mike loved to cook and eventually opened his own café in Necedah where he met the love of his life, Candice King. Mike was an avid fisherman in his earlier years and spent many hours fishing with his buddies. He was also one of the biggest Cubs and Bears fan anyone would ever meet. Mike was always the life of the party and made sure everyone was having a good time. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

Mike is survived by Candace King, his life-long partner of over 25 years and her daughter Nicole Miller, His Mother Janice Menard, Brother Brian (Cindy) Menard, Sisters Debbie (Mark) Bard, Sandra (Izaak) Barnhart and Cindy Ravenscroft, Nieces, Sara Tetzloff, Danielle (Allan) Barnhart and Mercedes Ravenscroft. Nephews, Brian (Emily) Menard Jr, Cade Ravenscroft, Noah Ravenscroft, and Carson Wall. Great Niece Lia Menard.

He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Menard and his Father Raymond Menard Sr.

A visitation is planned for Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com