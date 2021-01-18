Betty Alvina Anna Meltesen, 85 of Camp Douglas, WI departed her earthly life to be with our heavenly Father on January 17, 2021, after a brief stay at the Serenity House of Tomah.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Shennington. Pastor Jeff Reutten will officiate.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.

Those in attendance are encouraged to use wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.