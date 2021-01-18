Meltesen, Betty Alvina Anna Age 85 of Camp Douglas
Betty Alvina Anna Meltesen, 85 of Camp Douglas, WI departed her earthly life to be with our heavenly Father on January 17, 2021, after a brief stay at the Serenity House of Tomah.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Shennington. Pastor Jeff Reutten will officiate.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.
Those in attendance are encouraged to use wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
