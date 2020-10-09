Faith Sharon Melter, age 78, of Monroe Center, Wisconsin died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.

Services will be held at a later date to be determined.

Faith was born May 23, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Jack and Nellie (Shears) Patterson. She grew up in Milwaukee/West Allis. Faith attended Pulaski High School. She worked at K-Mart for 31 years in Milwaukee, WI. She married Thomas George Melter on September 06, 1975 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She retired from K-Mart on February 28, 2002. She and Tom retired to Monroe Center. Faith then worked for Villa Pines Living Center for 5 years.

Faith enjoyed bird watching, fishing, crafts, and playing Bunco with her friends at Monroe Center Town Hall.

Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Nellie Patterson; brother, Gary Patterson; and sister, Pearl Jeske.

Survivors:

Husband: Tom Melter of Monroe Center, WI

Daughter: Leonita Schweigert of La Crosse, WI

Son: Marcus (Julie) Geoffrey of Slinger, WI

Grandsons: Ben Geoffrey, Chris Geoffrey, Tim Schweigert

Sister: Darla Richards of Waukesha, WI

Dear Friends: Scott and Sue Buchholtz of New Berlin, WI and Jim and Nancy Bishop of West Allis, WI

Further survived by many good friends and neighbors.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.