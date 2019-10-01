Robbie L. McNew, age 59, of Milwaukee formerly of Hustler, WI died at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI on December 24, 2021. Robbie was born in 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to Kenneth and Berniece (Casebeer) McNew. Robbie attended the South Division High School in Milwaukee. In 1979 Robbie moved to Hustler, WI.

Robbie was married to Thomas C. Schaub Sr. of Hustler, WI and they later divorced. Robbie continued to live in the Hustler area for many years with her companion Robert Benson.

Robbie later moved back to the Milwaukee area where she became an over the road truck driver.

She is survived by 5 children: Thomas (Toni) Schaub Jr., Travis (Jerita) Schaub of Ontario, WI, Tyler (Sara) Schaub of Baraboo, WI, Bobby (Hillary) Benson of Elroy, WI, Laredo Benson of New Lisbon, by 3 sisters: Elizabeth (David) Schaefer of Milwaukee, WI, Natalie (Jerry) Ciezynski and Dawn McNew both of West Allis, WI, and by 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Tanya, a sister Sandra Glynn, and by 3 brothers Kenneth Jr., Ronald, and Melvin McNew.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Pastor John Dumke will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the Hare Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the ALS Foundation.