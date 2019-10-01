James A. “Jim” McMurry, age 72, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, following a long battle with liver cancer.

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials are discouraged, however if you’d like to donate, please consider the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Hess Memorial Cancer Care. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com