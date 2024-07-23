Gladys McKinley, age 91, formerly of Friendship, passed away on July 3, 2024, with family by her side.

Gladys’ life journey began in 1932 in Arkdale, WI, where she was the 7th of 11 children born to Hans and Hilda Pedersen. She grew up on the family farm, along with brothers Norman, Roy, and Alden, and sisters Caroline Henriksen, Viola York, Virginia Chaffee, Esther Stevens, Myrtle Lecy, Verna Williams, and Florence Koehler. Gladys attended Adams-Friendship High School, where, as a member of the Class of 1950, she was an excellent student. Following graduation, she moved to Chicago and worked in the office of a large insurance company. She married Clinton (Bud) McKinley at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale in 1952. They moved to Friendship, which was to be her beloved home for 68 years. Gladys and Bud were wonderful parents to a family of two children, Pam and Tom. Throughout her life, Gladys was devoted to her large family and many friends. She hosted memorable card parties and holiday meals over the years and was known as someone to be counted on in any time of need. Golfing, bowling, and snowmobiling were hobbies that she especially enjoyed. She was a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary, Moundview Golf Club, Tucson Estates Ladies Golf League, and Tucson Estates Red Hat Society. Gladys’ primary career was as a bookkeeper, first at Roberts Motors, and, later at Shari Sales, where she eventually became a co-owner. In retirement, she enjoyed working part-time at the Times Reporter and Carole’s Fashion Delights. Gladys and Bud spent many happy winters at a desert home in Tucson, AZ. In 2020, Gladys made a new home at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, WI, where she resided until her passing.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, eight siblings, all of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, special nephews, and many cherished friends. Left to mourn her passing are her children: Pam (Matt) Brunner, and Tom (Sue), her grandchildren: Tony, and Sam (Andra) Brunner, Bridget (Marshall) and Kelly McKinley, sister Myrtle Lecy, and brother Alden Pedersen. She will also be greatly missed by several generations of nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and caregivers.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Arkdale, WI. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 – 1:00. The family requests that memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation.