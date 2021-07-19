James Louis McKee, 76, of Necedah, WI, passed away at the Tomah VA Medical Center, Friday, July 16, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 until the time of the Mass. Burial with full military honors will take place Wednesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m.in the Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. The family has asked that memorials be given in memory of James to their charity of choice.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com