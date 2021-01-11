Cody Jeremiah McGregor, age 29, died unexpectedly on Wednesday January 6, 2021 in Baraboo, WI. Cody was the son of Richard McGregor and Julie Shaffer and was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 9, 1991. The family later moved to the New Lisbon area and Cody attended school in Necedah where he enjoyed playing sports especially football and basketball. He was an avid jogger. Cody enjoyed playing games on his computer. Cody liked to draw and paint, he was a good artist.

Cody Is survived by a daughter Spencer Weihert of Janesville, by his father Richard (Linda) McGregor of New Lisbon WI, by his mother Julie (Brian Kuhn) Thom of Montello WI, by 3 brothers, Kyle (Hannah) Wild of Janesville WI, Richard McGregor Jr. of New Lisbon WI and Corey Hernandez of Beloit, by his paternal grandmother Sue McGregor of Caledonia WI, and maternal grandparents Geri (Sam) Shaffer of Janesville WI, and his step grandparents Connie Clark of Mauston, and Jim Kuenhe of Necedah. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard “Dick” McGregor and grandmother Geraldine Stromely.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday January 14, 2021 at 1:00p.m. in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah, WI. Pastor Jeff Fairchild will preside. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com