Ava Tiann (Talley) McGonigle, 65, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

She was born on November 25, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of James and Ruby (Horner) Talley. Ava married Clayton McGonigle on November 25, 1978 in Eagles Nest, WI. He predeceased her on March 20, 2017.

Ava was passionate about building the family business with her husband Clayton. Together they grew a successful business and a wonderful family over the years. Her door and her heart were always open to anyone who needed anything. When she wasn’t tending to the needs of everyone around her, Ava enjoyed lounging by the pool, ridding her purse of extra nickels at the casino, and hosting family gatherings. Especially if they included birthday cake. She didn’t get many jokes, but she always laughed anyway. The love she had for her grandkids, nieces and nephews just can’t be put into words.

Some of her most cherished people left behind include her children, Shane (Gail) McGonigle of Beloit, WI, Moriah (David) McGonigle and Sandi (Cam) Dahlke both of New Lisbon, WI; grandchildren, Tiann (Matt) McGonigle, Hatanna Larson, Tyonna (Vileam) Larson, Abigail Sleboda and Jaylen Hines; brothers, Jerry (Cindy) Talley, Roger (Kay) Talley, Jim (Pam) Talley; sisters, Annie (David) Murphy and Janet Coleman; niece, Pam Penewell; numerous other nieces and nephews.

We take comfort in knowing that she has joined the love of her life Clayton, her parents, sisters; Rosie Burbach, Sarah McCoige, Judy Trotter, Carolyn Brady and Mary Woodward. As well as her brother, Danny Talley.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to Beloit Regional Hospice social worker, Julie and nurse, Stephanie. And a special thank you to niece, Meghan (Nick, Walther, & Ripley) Murphy, for all their loving care and guidance.

A Memorial Service for Ava will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. A visitation of remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in her name at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dalelymurphywisch.com