Gary Joe McChesney, age 67, of Wautoma, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home in Wautoma, Wisconsin.

Gary was born March 11, 1954 in Wild Rose, Wisconsin to John and Alma (Stampflee) McChesney. Gary attended school in Plainfield, WI. He enlisted in the Army after high school and received an honorable discharge. Gary was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life until he was unable to do so anymore.

Gary enjoyed reading western books, traveling, gardening, and various other projects that he would think of., and volunteering at the Food Pantries in Waushara County.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Diane McChesney, his brothers Larry and Bob, sisters Mary and Doris, and an infant grandson Devon Jonathon McChesney

Survivors: daughters Jennifer McChesney, Lisa McChesney, grandsons Christopher and Dylan Windsor, brothers Jack McChesney and Scott McChesney. Also survived by numerous other friends and family members.

Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will be doing a private graveside service with military honors at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.