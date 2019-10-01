Vera Elaine McCann, age 73, of New Lisbon died suddenly on Thursday October 13, 2022, at her home. Vera was the daughter of Adolph and Arline (Rose) Manglos and was born on August 9, 1949, in Reedsburg, WI. Vera spent her childhood just south of Mauston for several years and then the family moved to Necedah, WI where Vera attended school. Vera was a 1967 graduate of the Necedah High School. She was employed by Northwoods Truck Stop for several years and later went to work at Woodside Ranch east of Mauston.

Vera was united in marriage to Ronald D. McCann on June 16, 1980, in Mauston, WI. While living in New Lisbon Vera worked for Best Power in Necedah, and later for worked in the food service for Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Vera enjoyed watching the deer and other animals at their home. She also like gardening, reading a good book, and baking, and exercising.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of New Lisbon, 4 children, Troy McCann of Wisconsin Dells, Candy McCann Swisher of Mauston, Shane (Panda) McCann and Cory McCann of New Lisbon, by her siblings, Reta Manglos of Mauston, Leon Manglos of Mauston, Richard Manglos of Mauston, Roland Manglos of Necedah, and Eunice Manglos of Iowa, and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings LaVeda Manglos, William Manglos, Elsie Langer, and Agnes Manglos.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 11:00a.m. and the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com