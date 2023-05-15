F.Steve Mazzoni age 73 of Necedah, WI. died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home surround by his family. Steve was the son of Frank D. and Georgia M. (Pasonault) Mazzoni and was born on December 22, 1949, in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

When Steve was a young child his family moved back to the South Milwaukee area, where he later graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1967. After school he married his high school sweetheart Cynthia Nordall on December 12, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee and he was drafted shortly after to the Army. Steve served in the US Army as a SP4 Combat Engineer from 1971-1973, serving in Germany. Steve worked for several different flexible printing companies, retiring in 2013. After retirement Steve and Cindy moved to Necedah in 2015 and have resided there since.

Steve enjoyed doing anything outdoors, he liked fishing and hunting. He enjoyed helping Cindy with the garden and had a small vineyard and enjoyed making his own wine. Steve was a member of St. Lukes Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and a member of the Necedah American Legion Post 277.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years Cindy of Necedah, a daughter Steph Mazzoni of Watertown and her children; Garrett (Miranda) Baumann, Caleb Baumann, Kira Schlichting, and Kort Schlichting, a daughter Danielle Mazzoni of Kronenwetter and her children; Brianna Mazzoni and McKenna Halverson, a daughter Michelle Mazzoni of Oshkosh and her children; Natasha Mendoza, Samantha (Jeremiah) Hall, Jakob Thompson and Balana Thompson, a son Todd Mazzoni of Necedah and his children; Aleysha Mazzoni and Tayia Mazzoni, a brother Hal Mazzoni of South Milwaukee, sisters Kathy Mazzoni of Reedsburg and Lori (Rich) Janusiak of Reedsburg, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy and Terry.

There are no services being planned at this time. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com