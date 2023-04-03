Raymond J. Marten, 87, of Tomah, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Morrow Home in Sparta.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Tomah, WI 54660. Pastor Korey Van Kampen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by Curtis-McNutt VFW Post #1382.

Relatives and Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolence’s may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

The family requests the memorials be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School in Raymond’s name.