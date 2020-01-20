The Mass of Christian Burial for Merlin Marshall, age 85 of Mauston, Wisconsin will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Mary Claire; sisters in law, Rita Hall, Adeline Mitchell and Rosemary Lupo and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church floor project or local food pantry would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.