Larry E. Marshall, age 75 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin.

He was born on September 30, 1948 to Ernest and Mary (Fanta) Marshall. Larry graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

Larry lived in the Hillsboro and Elroy areas and worked at Merrick’s in Union Center for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces, nephews and grandkids, along with hunting, fishing and his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; stepchildren, Vicki Northcott and Jerry (Cindy) Ormson; grandchildren, Casey, Callie, Chelsea, Caitiglenn and families and Joshua, Jenna, Ashley, Jamie, Jeremiah, Tabitha and families; sister-in-law, Delores Marshall; brother-in-law, Edward Verbsky and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Marshall; brother, Norman Marshall and sisters, Norma (Roger) Kaus and Bessie Verbsky.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 12 noon, with a time of visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon both at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, Wisconsin.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com