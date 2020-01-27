Allan Dean Manson, age 88 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston.

He was born on April 29, 1931 to Henry and Hazel (Alverson) Manson in the Town of Plymouth, Juneau County, Wisconsin and he graduated from the Elroy High School.

Allan farmed in the Town of Plymouth for many years raising hogs and beef cattle. In addition to his work on the farm he was also an equipment operator for the Town of Plymouth and Juneau County Highway Department, later he worked for Scott Construction.

Allan was married to Joan Nelson and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2001.

Survivors include his son, Tim (Nancy) Manson and their children, Michael and Anna and many niece, nephews and friends.

In addition to his wife, Joan; he was preceded in death by his five sisters, Erma Manson, Shirley Manson, Blanche Schweiger, Carol Manson and Mary Jane Melbye and five brothers, Lloyd, Leslie, Irvin, Calvin and Henry Manson.

Memorial Services for Allan Dean Manson will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Dr. Wesley Jacob officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery, rural Elroy. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com