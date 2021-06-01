Major General James G. Blaney of Kendall
MAJOR GENERAL JAMES G. BLANEY passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson with his wife, Ramona at his side.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall, with military honors by the Wisconsin Army National Guard and William J. Schriver American Legion Post #309, Kendall. Chaplain (Ret) Chuck Peterson to officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with services. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
