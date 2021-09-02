Gary Magnuson, age 79, of rural Mauston, Wis., died on Aug. 2, 2021, at home with his wife, Sandy, by his side. There will be a celebration of life at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 81 in Mauston on Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eulogy & music at 1pm, military honors at 1:30 p.m. and food to follow.

Gary was born in 1941 in Chicago, Ill., to Bruce and Florence (Samuelson) Magnuson. The family moved to Wisconsin, and at age 17, Gary joined the U.S. Navy. Gary’s stepmom was Staska (Giza) Magnuson.

Gary served 20 years in the Navy. He was a deep sea diver. His unique qualities enabled him to become a master diver. He also worked as a shipfitter, hull technician, and in damage control. He served in peacetime as well as in the Vietnam War. He did eight tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism, one of the rarest of all military decorations. It’s known as the non-combat Medal of Honor.

Gary had three children with his first wife, Martha (Hutchison), nickname Marty. Their children are Bill (born in Wyoming), Karen (born in Hawaii) and Cheryl (born in Guam). After the Navy, they settled in Casper, Wyo., and farmed and worked on a ranch. Gary had done some bull riding in his day and was also very fond of horses. The family moved to Park Rapids, Minn., where Gary started a farrier business: GM Horseshoeing & Training, also GM Packsaddlery. He had some veterinary skills and had a gentle touch with horses. Gary and Marty divorced in 1982. Gary hunted in the mountains on horseback. He initiated packsaddle championship races in Dorset, Minn. He farmed and was involved in ham radio, where he would use his knowledge of radio technology.

Gary’s second wife, Mary Mickelson “Micky,” joined with him in the packhorse championship races, and they raised their children in this wholesome, hardworking, country cowboy life. Gary gained a daughter, Donna. They survived a devastating house fire as a family. Gary ruptured a disc in his back and his farrier career was over. His children had grown and moved out; he bought a motorcycle, and he and Micky parted as friends.

Gary moved to Mauston, Wis., near his brothers. He had always been interested in tattoos, getting his first one at 14 on the Chicago streets, much to his parents’ horror. He had a lot of tattoos from overseas while in the Navy. So he tried his hand at tattooing and was very good at it. He started Bodylanguage Tattooing and Piercing. He was the first licensed shop in Juneau County. The health department used Gary’s shop as the “golden standard” for all other shops in the surrounding counties. Roxanne Jokela became his constant companion, and they traveled the U.S. in custom built travel trailers: half shop, half living quarters. Gary left his mark on people all across the country. He and Roxanne married in 1997. A tragic motorcycle accident took her life in 1999. In an instant, she was gone. Although devastated, Gary didn’t give up and continued to travel in his mobile tattoo shop. He bought a new motorcycle and took on an apprentice, Michael Creech. Roxanne’s five children adore Gary, and they stay in touch still. They are Greg Bishop, Arizona, Loni (Bishop) Magnuson, Minnesota (Loni married Gary’s son, Bill, in 2000), Brett (Rachael) Bishop, Minnesota, Quinn Bishop, Minnesota, and Talia (Bishop) (Chad) Willette, Minnesota.

Gary and Sandy (King) were smitten with each other from day one. Their first date was June 6, 2001, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. They traveled together in the mobile tattoo trailer, and people all along the way knew Gary. It was an exciting lifestyle. They married Sept. 11, 2004, at their home in rural Mauston. Gary set up shop there and sold his mobile tattoo rigs. Gary taught himself bass guitar so he could accompany Sandy in her favorite hobby. They were singing at home one day when a local bar owner stopped to say hello. She hired them to play at her bar, and they took off from there, playing at bars, community events, and house parties for 13 years. They called themselves Shitz and Giggles and got the name from that first gig when Gary told them they were playing just for “shitz and giggles.’

Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Magnuson, Wisconsin; a sister, Dayle “DeeDee” (Voiles) Adriani, Florida; and wife, Roxanne (Jokela) Magnuson.

He is survived by four children, Bill (Loni) Magnuson, Minnesota, Karen (Todd) Strom, Minnesota, Cheryl (Magnuson) Reibel, Colorado, and Donna (Mickelson) (Scott) Quitmeyer, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Bode, Riggs, and Tade Magnuson, Brittany (Strom) (Joe) Metzger and Joshua Strom, Anthony and Michael (Elizabeth) Quitmeyer, and Taylor and Bryson Reibel; one brother, Keith Magnuson, Wisconsin; two sisters, Gayle Voiles, Florida, and Suzanne Magnuson, Wisconsin; nephews, nieces and cousins; and his loving wife, Sandy, Wisconsin.

Gary was inventive, resourceful and enthusiastic in all his endeavors. He would work tirelessly toward a goal, and his determination and stamina helped all to succeed. He was SO fun to be around and always had that “I love life” smile on his face. He was adored by his children. He was a member of many organizations, including the ASR-ARS Association (Navy reunions), the Dorset Business Association, Minnesota, and the Elks Club, to name a few. He was an active member in the Mauston American Legion Post 81 and the Juneau County 40 et 8 Veteran’s organization.

Gary was well liked, well respected, much loved and will be greatly missed.