Ada A. Macomber, age 83 of New Lisbon, WI., passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Cranberry Court assisted living in Tomah, WI. Ada was the daughter of Thomas H. and Edna M. (Fenske) Mark and was born on April 15, 1938 in Camp Douglas, WI.

Ada attended a country school in Tug Hollow, then attended and graduated from Tomah High School. She was united in marriage to Frederic Macomber on October 18, 1958 in Camp Douglas. Ada and Fred farmed just south of New Lisbon. Ada was a Librarian for the Public Library. After her children started school, she attended the Juneau County Teachers College. Ada taught school at New Lisbon Schools for many years, retiring when she turned 60.

Ada was a member of the New Lisbon First Baptist Church, New Lisbon Memorial Library Board, New Lisbon Lioness, Choremates Homemakers Club and Juneau County Retired Educators.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Darlene) of New Lisbon, Mark (Kristin Larson) of New Lisbon, a grandson Charles “Billy” Macomber of New Lisbon, sister-in-law Ruth Macomber of Wisconsin Rapids and a special friend Ron Parmenter of New Lisbon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, brother-in-law John Macomber, sister-in-law Mary Macomber, half brother Tom Marks and stillborn twins David and Daniel.

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00pm at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 17, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home on Sunday, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and at the Church on Monday from 10:00 until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com