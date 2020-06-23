Lumby, Bertrum Henry age 61 of Adams
Bertrum Henry Lumby, age 61, of Adams, Wisconsin died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.
Bert was born November 13, 1958 in Adams, Wisconsin to Bertrum and Beverly (Shuckhart) Lumby. He grew up in Adams-Friendship. Bert worked at Practical Sense for many years. He lived at several adult homes before living with his brother and sister-in-law for the past 15 years.
Bert enjoyed fishing, and going on fishing adventures with “fishing has no boundaries”, going to the Brewer, Packers, and Badgers games, listening to music, especially Johnny Cash, watching wildlife, and watching western cowboy movies.
Bert was preceded in death by his father, Bertrum; mother, Beverly; step-father, Lyle; sister, Rita Foth; brothers: Bill Calvin, Renwick Johnson, and Roderick Lumby.
Survivors:
Sister: Roma (Ronald) York of Beloit, WI
Sister: Roxie (Loren) Stropes of Albany, IL
Brother: Rick (Birdie) Johnson of Adams, WI
Brother: Robert Johnson of Texas
Brother: Harley (Debra) Lumby of Friendship, WI
Sister: Arletta Lumby of Adams, WI
Sister: Rena Lumby of Easton, WI
Brother: Oakie Lumby of Kansas, OK
Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends and co-workers.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
